SAN DIEGO — Few things go together like the 4th of July and hot dog eating contests. We have all seen Joey Chestnut dominate on the national stage, but what if you want to get in on the fun? Local restaurant The Smoking Gun has you covered with their hot dog eating contest.

Contestants will have two minutes to eat as many dogs as they can to advance to the championship where they will go another round. The winner of the contest will take home $1000. Sign up to participate by sending an email to info@thesmokinggunsd.com.

Chef Andy Weiss stopped by to officiate a mini version of the contest and our very own Eric Kahnert got in on the action!