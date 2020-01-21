The 16th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week returns Sunday, January 19th, through Sunday, January 26th, for an edible extravaganza to celebrate the end of Summer! With over 160 participating restaurants offering 2 or 3-course menu options throughout San Diego County, you’re sure to find the perfect place to satisfy any craving.

Dinner will be served as a three-course menu for just $20, $30, $40, $50, or $60 per person. Lunch will be served as a two-course menu for only $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person.

For details, visit www.sandiegorestaurantweek.com