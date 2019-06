SAN DIEGO — SDCCU is holding an event this weekend for San Diegans to shred all their unwanted and sensitive documents. Sarah Bilyeu and Ralph Castillo stopped by Morning to talk about the event and to shred some stuff for KFMB staff!

What: SDCCU® Super Shred Event

When: Saturday, June 15, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: SDCCU Stadium in northeast parking lot located at 9449 Friars Road

Cost: FREE

Bonus: Free gift to first 1,000 guests

