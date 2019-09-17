President of San Diego State University, Adela de la Torre, shares the latest updates on the SDSU Mission Valley Project and invites the public for its last meeting to solicit inputs for the draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR). During the Public Review Period, SDSU hopes to provide the public with an overview of the findings of the report and also opportunities to review project information and speak with the technical team.

For more information about the SDSU Mission Valley Project, visit www.missionvalley.sdsu.edu.

If you would like to attend the public meeting and share your input, see the information below:

EVENT INFO

Tuesday, September 24

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mission Valley Marriott

8757 Rio San Diego Drive

To view the concepts, go to www.missionvalley.sdsu.edu/images.html.















