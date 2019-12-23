Sea of Seven, a clothing brand in Encinitas owned and operated by Jack English and his 11 year old daughter Eden, share their style of giving.

"My plan was simple," says English. "I wanted to build a brand that would include my daughter Eden, as well as my passion for photography and the surfing lifestyle we live everyday. What’s more, incorporating an outreach program was also very important us. Together we decided that with every product sold we would donate one new t-shirt to a homeless man, woman or child. It’s my sincerest hope that by doing this I’m teaching Eden to put more good into the world than you take out, to always do your best, and to help provide for those less fortunate."

For more information about the brand, visit seaofseven.com.