SAN DIEGO — Antony Neri was only 19 years old when he lost the use of his legs after being shot in the spine by a fellow gang member. He has not let his injury define him, in fact he uses it to make sure that no child ends up like him or takes the same path that he did. Antony says, “It is my own personal goal to not have our youth that we work with experience being incarcerated or become handicapped like myself.”

Antony joined up with Project A.W.A.R.E. to teach at-risk youths to take responsibility for their thoughts and actions. The kids are taught basic social skills and to become emotionally literate, so they can be productive members of society.

Antony is being recognized for his work with these kids by Sharp Rehabilitation Services as part of their Victories of Spirit Celebration. The annual event recognizes the accomplishments of current and past Sharp Rehabilitation patients who have overcome a disability and now give back to the community. The celebration will be held on Friday, April 26 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Antony Neri joined Morning Extra to talk about his story and what it means to him to be recognized with this award.