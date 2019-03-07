Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records. She was discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David in 1961, and went on to record 18 consecutive Top 100 singles (“Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker,” “Déjà Vu,” among countless others).

Her new album called "She's Back" is available in stores and on all digital platforms. It's a R&B-flavored album that features Musiq Soulchild, Krayzie Bone, Kevon Edmonds, Brian McKnight. Kenny Lattimore plus the Jubilation Choir. For more information, visit www.dionnewarwick.us.

You can also see Dionne Warwick live at the San Diego County Fair.

EVENT INFO

Date: July 3, 2019

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Corona Grandstand Stage

www.sdfair.com/events/dionne-warwick