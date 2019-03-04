SAN DIEGO — Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville recently announced that she was undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule. She is now recovering from her Tuesday surgery.

According to Inside Edition, Norville had the nodule routinely checked, after a viewer reached out to say something about a lump on her neck years ago.

For 2019, the American Cancer Society estimates that there will be about 52,070 new cases of thyroid cancer and there will be about 2,170 deaths from thyroid cancer. The organization also states on their website that thyroid cancer is the most rapidly increasing cancer in the United States.

Doctor Perry Mansfield, a head and neck surgeon, joined Morning Extra to talk about the symptoms and signs to watch out for.