SAN DIEGO — California is on a quest to double energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse emissions before 2030. All it takes to get started is the flip of a light switch or the turn on an A/C dial. Energy Upgrade California is a statewide education, advocacy and outreach initiative to promote energy management concepts, energy efficiency actions and clean energy opportunities for the state’s residents and businesses.
Kathryn Emery joined Morning Extra on behalf of Energy Upgrade California to show some simple yet very effective ways to conserve energy.
When it comes to your A/C unit (the biggest energy user in the home) there are a few thing you can do to lower costs.
- Regularly clean and replace the filters in your cooling unit
- Use a programmable thermostat to save up to 10% on annual heating and cooling costs.
- Install ceiling fans and turn off or lower the air conditioning.
- Insulate your attic and walls and seal openings to prevent warm air leaks.
- Insulate and seal ducts to reduce about 30% of a cooling system’s energy consumption.
- Consider using an outdoor grill instead of your stove or oven on hotter days.
- Install energy-efficient window coverings to prevent solar heat gain.
- Buy an ENERGY STAR®–certified air conditioner that is up to 15% more efficient.