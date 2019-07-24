SAN DIEGO — California is on a quest to double energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse emissions before 2030. All it takes to get started is the flip of a light switch or the turn on an A/C dial. Energy Upgrade California is a statewide education, advocacy and outreach initiative to promote energy management concepts, energy efficiency actions and clean energy opportunities for the state’s residents and businesses.

Kathryn Emery joined Morning Extra on behalf of Energy Upgrade California to show some simple yet very effective ways to conserve energy.

When it comes to your A/C unit (the biggest energy user in the home) there are a few thing you can do to lower costs.