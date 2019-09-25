SAN DIEGO — Jesse Palter's high school boyfriend died of pediatric, soft tissue bone cancer. Now, she's performing in his honor. She's performing Wednesday night, Sept. 25, at Soda Bar at 3615 El Cajon Blvd in North Park at 8:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Seany Foundation, which helps to bring happiness and relief to children with cancer and their families.

Palter performs "The Wrong Girl" off of her new album, Paper Trail.

