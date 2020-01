Sip, Shop, Brunch allows moms to shop their favorite local vendors while the kids can play in the playground which includes an elevated playhouse, spiral slide, and much more.

EVENT INFO

Sip Shop Brunch

Saturday, January 25

11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

My Yard Live

288 Rancheros Drive, San Marcos, California 92069

General Admission {After 1/19} $10

VIP Ticket with swag bag $30

For more information, visit sandiego.citymomsblog.com.