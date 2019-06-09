SAN DIEGO — There are over 8,000 people experiencing homelessness in San Diego.

To help, the San Diego Rescue Mission is celebrating its 12th Annual "Sleepless San Diego" with a service day and sleepless night on September 7th and 8th.

Service opportunities at Sleepless San Diego will include building hygiene kits, creating tie-blankets and making pet packs.

Once the day-of-service projects have been completed, participants will be invited to a sleepless night at Liberty Station.

The weekend costs $25 for adults and $15 for children six and older.