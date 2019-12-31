Gather your family and friends and dress in your most dapper outfit for our “Soaring 20’s” New Year’s Eve party!

This unique, family-friendly event includes activities to all ages to enjoy together, including up-close animal encounters, interactive games, trivia with prizes, crafts, snacks, DJ and dancing, karaoke, night hikes, hot chocolate, cooking decorating, fun photo booth and live coverage of the Times Square Celebration plus our own ball drop at “midnight” (9:00 p.m. Pacific).

EVENT INFO

'Soaring 20s' New Year’s Eve Party

Living Coast Discovery Center

Tuesday, Dec. 31 (7 to 9 p.m.)

www.thelivingcoast.org