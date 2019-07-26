SAN DIEGO — One of San Diego’s favorite breweries is celebrating their seventh anniversary of being in business. Societe Brewing is throwing a massive party to celebrate. The brewery will be holding two sessions on Saturday, July 27. The first session will run from noon to 4 p.m. with the second session running from 5-9 p.m. In addition to the food and beer, attendees will also receive a commemorative t-shirt/tank-top and glassware. To get tickets to the event, click here

The unlimited pours of beer will feature their normal pours but will also include the following specialty beers:

  • The Butcher—BARREL-AGED EDITION | Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout
  • The Journeyman #04 | Single-Barrel Feral Ale
  • The Roustabout | Double IPA
  • The Apothecary | Ales for ALS IPA (annual charity beer)
  • They will also break something out of the Barrel Room Archives

There will also be specialty dishes from the following restaurants:

  • Brother’s Provisions (Rancho Bernardo)
  • Churchill’s Pub & Grille (San Marcos)
  • Daniela’s Kitchen (Chula Vista)
  • Del’s Hideout (Del Cerro)
  • Fifty-Two East Eatery (Santee)
  • The Good Seed Food Co. (Mira Mesa)
  • Hamilton’s Tavern (South Park)
  • The Joint (Ocean Beach)
  • Mastiff Sausage Company (North Park)
  • Nomad Donuts (North Park)
  • O’Brien’s Pub (Kearny Mesa)