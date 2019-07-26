SAN DIEGO — One of San Diego’s favorite breweries is celebrating their seventh anniversary of being in business. Societe Brewing is throwing a massive party to celebrate. The brewery will be holding two sessions on Saturday, July 27. The first session will run from noon to 4 p.m. with the second session running from 5-9 p.m. In addition to the food and beer, attendees will also receive a commemorative t-shirt/tank-top and glassware. To get tickets to the event, click here.
The unlimited pours of beer will feature their normal pours but will also include the following specialty beers:
- The Butcher—BARREL-AGED EDITION | Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout
- The Journeyman #04 | Single-Barrel Feral Ale
- The Roustabout | Double IPA
- The Apothecary | Ales for ALS IPA (annual charity beer)
- They will also break something out of the Barrel Room Archives
There will also be specialty dishes from the following restaurants:
- Brother’s Provisions (Rancho Bernardo)
- Churchill’s Pub & Grille (San Marcos)
- Daniela’s Kitchen (Chula Vista)
- Del’s Hideout (Del Cerro)
- Fifty-Two East Eatery (Santee)
- The Good Seed Food Co. (Mira Mesa)
- Hamilton’s Tavern (South Park)
- The Joint (Ocean Beach)
- Mastiff Sausage Company (North Park)
- Nomad Donuts (North Park)
- O’Brien’s Pub (Kearny Mesa)