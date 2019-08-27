The Star Theatre Company will host Star Rocks Summer Saturday, August 31. The concert will feature three local bands in hopes of raising money to continue paying for the new AC unit installed earlier this year. The theatre is a historic part of downtown Oceanside and continued maintenance can be expensive.

For $10 you can enjoy the live performances this weekend. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase during the family-friendly event.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek, taking you on stage with some of the performers.

For more information, visit startheatreco.com. You can also purchase your tickets here.