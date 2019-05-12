CHULA VISTA, Calif. — It wasn’t mentioned in the forecast, but it will be snowing this weekend in Chula Vista! Kind of…

The Chula Vista Starlight Parade will transform downtown Chula Vista into a winter wonderland with real snow for sledding and snowball fights. There will also be dancing, floats, food and Santa himself.

If you have some kids who want to become elves you are in luck! There will be an elf yourself station where little ones can dress up in hats, face paint and even costumes.

There will also be tasty eats all along the parade route.

This year’s parade will feature 125 entries and will honor local Chula Vista First Responders for protecting the neighborhoods and city of Chula Vista. Police Chief Roxana Kennedy and Fire Chief Jim Geering serving as Grand Marshals.

Morning Extra was joined by Deputy MayorMike Diaz, Councilmember Jill Galves, the Pink Polish Dance Team, Santa himself, and Chef Rorro from Tacos El Rorro to talk about this weekends event.

For more information on the event, click here.