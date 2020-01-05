Staying sane with your kids during coronavirus quarantine, virtual support groups can help

"Spend five seconds chasing your child around the living room and grabbing them and snuggling them. It's going to make a big difference," said Howe.

SAN DIEGO — Parenting is difficult to begin with, but it’s definitely not easy right now. However, there is a lot of support out there if we look for it.

I spoke with Lisa Howe of San Diego. She has 20 years of experience in social work, and is a parenting coach. She says – look, let’s be realistic, there is no such thing as quarantine parent or child of the year.

"Our kids are regressing. I'm hearing from parents that kids are climbing into bed and they weren't doing that before. Kids are needing our attention. We have to meet those needs and laughter is a great way to do that. Spend five seconds chasing your child around the living room and grabbing them and snuggling them. It's going to make a big difference," said Howe.

What can parents do for themselves?