SAN DIEGO — Summer kicked off last week which means sun, beach and tiki inspired beer releases from Stone Brewing. The beer giant has some tropical inspired creations that will be on tap for Stone’s Tiki Escape. The event will be held at each Stone Brewery location from June 27 through June 30.

Visitors can expect to discover fruit-forward, sour, tart and hoppy brews all while being surrounded by Stone’s lush garden circled in tiki torches and live music. At the Escondido location on June 27, renowned artist David McNeley, also known as "Mcbiff" will be on hand to sign posters he drew that have been used on the new Tiki Escape IPA Mixed Pack.

There will also be tiki carvers from OB Tiki using mallets and chisels to make incredible creations out of palm trees.

Admission to the event is free.