SAN DIEGO — Did you know that every seven minutes in the United States someone commits suicide? It is an incredibly tough subject, but it is one that needs to be talked about.

Nearly 32 years ago Steve Bouchard jumped off the Coronado Bridge and fell 240 feet to the water below and survived. He is one of the few people who has ever survived that fall. Bouchard says that as soon as he jumped, he began having second thoughts about his decision, but realized it was too late. When Bouchard hit the water, he fractured multiple discs in his back, broke multiple ribs, had a collapsed lung, and bruised his heart and kidneys.

Now 32 years later, Bouchard is telling his story in hopes to inspire others to make a different choice than he did. Bouchard stopped by Morning Extra to share his message of hope and to tell people struggling with these thoughts that there is help out there.

Are you struggling with suicidal thoughts? Call the San Diego Suicide Hotline anytime 24/7 at (888) 724-7240. For more mental health and suicide prevention resources visit Up2SD.org.

Steve Bouchard's Suicide Awareness and Prevention Page This being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, please Check out Channel 8 @ 7:00am tomorrow showing my LIVE support in a segment of the morning show. Thank you!

