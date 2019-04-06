Berry Good Food Academy is kicking off summer with cooking classes for kids with one this Sunday hosted by Chef Giselle Wellman. The classes are intended for kids and parents with instruction given on how to create season meals together.

Giselle and some helpers stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the class and a demonstration of grilling up a summer treat.

What: Summer grilling class ideal for kids ages 8 – 13 accompanied by a parent

Where: Specialty Produce, 1929 Hancock Street, #150, San Diego

When: Sunday, June 9 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cost: $25 for pair of parent and child

Click here for more information and to reserve a spot.