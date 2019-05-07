Every parent fears that their child will be bullied, abducted … or worse. Talking to your children about strangers, bullies and inappropriate touch can be overwhelming. Ease the tension while teaching them about self-protection in an entertaining format with Play It Safe Defense!

In addition to learning important techniques, empowering and relaxing parental fears, here are some other benefits these classes offer:

Learn to display confidence and boundaries

Increase your awareness

Build self-esteem

Learn the difference between fighting and self-defense

Understand and address bullying, friendship drama, stranger danger, inappropriate touch and abduction defense

PlayItSafeDefense offers various classes that are customized based on the audience. They offer:

Girl Scouts: Daisies-Ambassadors »

Children's Class: Boys & Girls 1st - 5th Grades »

Parent & Me Class: Pre-K and Kinders »

Women & Teen: Basic Class, 6th Grade to Adults »

Women & Teen: Full-Contact Class, 7th Grade to Adult »

Men: 6th Grade to Adult »

Play It Safe Defense has educated scout troops, teen groups, college students, work organizations and mothers through its mobile business. Programs are taught in a fun, age-appropriate and interactive, workshop format lasting two hours.

For more information, visit www.playitsafedefense.com.