Every parent fears that their child will be bullied, abducted … or worse. Talking to your children about strangers, bullies and inappropriate touch can be overwhelming. Ease the tension while teaching them about self-protection in an entertaining format with Play It Safe Defense!
In addition to learning important techniques, empowering and relaxing parental fears, here are some other benefits these classes offer:
- Learn to display confidence and boundaries
- Increase your awareness
- Build self-esteem
- Learn the difference between fighting and self-defense
- Understand and address bullying, friendship drama, stranger danger, inappropriate touch and abduction defense
PlayItSafeDefense offers various classes that are customized based on the audience. They offer:
Girl Scouts: Daisies-Ambassadors »
Children's Class: Boys & Girls 1st - 5th Grades »
Parent & Me Class: Pre-K and Kinders »
Women & Teen: Basic Class, 6th Grade to Adults »
Women & Teen: Full-Contact Class, 7th Grade to Adult »
Play It Safe Defense has educated scout troops, teen groups, college students, work organizations and mothers through its mobile business. Programs are taught in a fun, age-appropriate and interactive, workshop format lasting two hours.
For more information, visit www.playitsafedefense.com.