SAN DIEGO — Do you have a child with special needs that wants to play sports or take part in different fun activities? The Summer Sports Spectacular is part of the Do Something Church Conference will have 10 separate sports stations that will provide a variety of recreational opportunities with accommodations made for any level. here will also be a variety of sports-themed crafts and activities, including balloon art and face painting.

The free event will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rock Church in Point Loma.