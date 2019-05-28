SAN DIEGO — It is almost time for the 3rd annual golf tournament put on by May We Give 4 Love. The local group puts together these golf tournaments then donates all of the proceeds to worthy non-profits. The proceeds from this tournament will go to Us 4 Warriors, a non-profit in San Diego whose goal is to help, feed, and support veterans and military families with emergency food and basic needs assistance.

Each year May We Give 4 Love picks a new local charity to support and raise awareness for. The first golf tournament in 2016, "Break the Silence," helped Special Needs Orphans through Corazon de Vida. The second golf tournament, "Swing 4 Scholarships," helped youths in dangerous neighborhoods go to college through Reality Changers. Since 2016, May We Give 4 Love has raised over $20,000 for several non-profit charities: Friends of Downtown, Corazon de Vida, Amikas, Reality Changers, and the Special Needs Residence of Rancho de los Ninos.

The tournament will be held at Admiral Baker Golf Course on Thursday, May 30. Registration begins at 9 AM, the Putting Contest is at 11 AM, and the Shotgun Start is a 12 PM. To register for the tournament, click here.