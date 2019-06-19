SAN DIEGO — All the way back in 2005, Grammy award-winning local rock band Switchfoot wanted to give back to their hometown. They said San Diego not only supported them as a band, but also as surfers. It was then that the idea for BRO-AM was born. They are now celebrating two iconic events, the BRO-AM Benefit party that raises money for underprivileged kids and the Beach Fest!

The BRO-AM Benefit Party will be held on June 27 and will include industry leaders, tastemakers, influencers, professional athletes, musicians, arts and philanthropists all coming together for a one-of-a-kind fundraising event. For tickets to the Benefit Party click here. https://tickets.broam.org/#/event-details/2019-benefit-party

This year the group is celebrating their 15th Annual B-AM! The BRO-AM Beach Fest is an iconic San Diego event that includes surf contests, live music and numerous vendors and will take place this year on Saturday, June 29 on Moonlight Beach. The event will feature a surf contest featuring Rob Machado and a live performance by Switchfoot and other special guests. For tickets to the event click here.