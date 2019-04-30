SAN DIEGO — As a parent, do you know how to talk to your kids after one of these horrendous events happens?

The first thing a parent should do is pay attention to not just what kids say, but also what they do. Parents can watch for clues such as kids hovering around parents when doing chores or other things. These behaviors could suggest that your child wants to talk to you. Younger kids could feel more comfortable while drawing or playing imaginatively. This can help them voice their fears and anxieties.

RELATED: Man accused in Poway synagogue shooting charged with murder, hate crimes in court Tuesday

Once your child starts talking, the number one thing you can do is emphasize to the child that they are safe. It is important to be specific, for instance, remind them there is a reason why the school doors are locked all day and why they practice emergency lock down drills.

Child psychologist, Dr. Megan Wilson from Sharp Mesa Vista stopped by the Morning Extra set to talk about these difficult conversations and why they are so important. She also gives tips on the behaviors to look for and how to start the conversation with your child.

RELATED: Community mourns victims, offers support following Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting

RELATED: Poway teen teaches tolerance through grandfather's Holocaust story