SAN DIEGO — If you have never got out to the Valley View Casino Center to check out the Gulls play hockey, you are missing out!

The team started out the 2019 season a little slow but have since turned it around and are sitting only two games out of a playoff spot!

The team only has three games left before the end of 2019, and they want to make them special! Before the game on Saturday, December 21, the team will be holding a winter wonderland in the parking lot. Families will be able to play in the snow, sip on some hot chocolate, take pictures with the mascot, Gulliver and play street hockey.

Gates open to the winter wonderland at 5 p.m. and puck drops for the game against San Jose at 7 p.m. The game will also feature a popular promotion of $2 Bud Lights at the game. This promotion runs every Friday night home game for the Gulls.

Interested in going to a few Gulls games? Check out their holiday pack that includes two tickets to three games, a gulls stocking and holiday card set for around $150.