Football is here! And Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, provides tips to help you prepare for your next tailgate party. Find more information on his website at www.PaulZahn.com

Tip 1: DIY Wine Chiller/Ice Holder

Single use plastics are really wrecking havoc on mother nature. Use an old coffee canister to create a cooler - perfect for juice boxes and wine! Use your favorite teams colors to create a wine chiller for game day and it eve stores ice!

Tip 2: Football Bites via Hard Boiled Eggs

Turn an ordinary old hard boiled egg into a football looking bite and cut the fat with some Greek yogurt instead of the whole egg yolk! And kids will love because they look like footballs!

Tip 3: DIY Taco Station with NO PLASTIC

Use mason jars and no plastic cutlery to make a taco station - which is better for the environment, too! Use chopsticks, mason jars and no tortilla chips!

Tip 4: DIY Salt & Pepper Shakers from Mini Liquor Bottles

Turn little bottles to salt and pepper shakers to throw in your tote for tailgating fun

Tip 5: Mix up a Signature Cocktail!

Mix up a great cocktail for tailgating & how to re-use garnishes to be more sustainable