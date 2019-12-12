Whether you're looking for a new outfit, gift or just a bite to eat, it's time to shop local in Hillcrest.
Taste N Tinis returns to Hillcrest on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participating Hillcrest restaurants will offer an array of signature dishes, appetizers and desserts. If you're full, don't worry. There are plenty of chances to holiday shop.
Tickets cost $30.
All participants must check in at will call to receive their official tasting passport and map.
Will call locations:
1st Location: Hillcrest Rite Aid - 535 Robinson Ave
2nd Location: Rich’s - 1051 University Ave
