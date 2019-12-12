Whether you're looking for a new outfit, gift or just a bite to eat, it's time to shop local in Hillcrest.

Taste N Tinis returns to Hillcrest on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participating Hillcrest restaurants will offer an array of signature dishes, appetizers and desserts. If you're full, don't worry. There are plenty of chances to holiday shop.

Tickets cost $30.

All participants must check in at will call to receive their official tasting passport and map.



Will call locations:



1st Location: Hillcrest Rite Aid - 535 Robinson Ave



2nd Location: Rich’s - 1051 University Ave

A HILLCREST TRADITION: Sip and shop at Taste 'n' Tinis this Thursday in Hillcrest