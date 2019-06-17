SAN DIEGO — Taste of Little Italy is back and better than ever! On Wednesday, June 19, San Diego’s Little Italy will host its 11th Annual Taste of Little Italy from 5 to 9 p.m. Over 40 restaurants will open their doors to the community to experience culinary bliss. Attendees will get to sample some of the best dishes each restaurant has to offer.

This year will feature two different routes, each with more than 20 restaurants.

Tickets for both routes are priced at $50 for the rest of the week. To get yours, click here.

Chef Heath Toms from Glass Door, Jeff Fenster from Everbowl, Joe from Cloak & Petal, Gary Santo-Pietro and Chris Gomez from Little Italy stopped by to talk about the event and what visitors can expect.