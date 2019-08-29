SAN DIEGO — The South meets the West in an epic celebration of New Orleans culture at the inaugural Taste of New Orleans Food & Music Festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds!



When: Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 12 p.m. till 6 p.m.

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds Concert Area

Tickets and Event Info: www.dmtc.com

The festival features cajun cuisine for purchase including gumbo, po'boys, red beans & rice and jambalaya plus desserts such as beignets and snowballs.

Sample from Hurricanes, Frozen Strawberry or Mango Daquiries, famous New Orleans beer, Abita, or from dozens of other popular local and regional craft beers.

Live music featuring New Orleans rock faves Cowboy Mouth, plus Theo & the Zydeco Patrol, The Bayou Brothers, and Billy Lee & the Swamp Critters.

The Big Easy experience includes bead vendors, face painters, make a festive hat with the Rad Hatter and more.

