San Diego Oasis hosts over 3,000 workshops annually at over 45 locations throughout San Diego County. They are inviting adults age 50 or better to go “back to school” this fall at their Lifelong Learning Center in La Mesa, the Escondido Senior Center, and various sites around the county for their Taste of Oasis” showcase, a free family event.

EVENT INFO

“Taste of Oasis”

Hosted by San Diego Oasis

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

10 a.m. to 12 noon

For tickets and information, visit SanDiegoOasis.org