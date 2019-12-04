SAN DIEGO — Tax day is right around the corner and with it comes a lot of stress. The United Way of San Diego County is doing their part to help citizens of America’s Finest City get their taxes filed correctly and on time.

Since 2002, United Way of San Diego County has led the Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition, which is anchored by a partnership with the county and the IRS.

The program offers free or discount tax preparation at 60 locations throughout San Diego County. If you make $54,900 or less annually, you can get your taxes done for free and if you make $66,000 or less annually, you can file your taxes for free online at myfreetaxes.org. A new feature of the program this year is Cal EITC is available for young adults, 18-24, and seniors, 65 years and older, without qualifying children in their household.

In 2018, San Diego EITC Coalition partners, including Dreams for Change, brought more than $40 million in federal and state refunds back to working families in San Diego communities.

Expert tax professional Elizabeth Herrera dropped by Morning Extra to talk about the new tax laws and what you can do to minimize what you owe to the IRS.