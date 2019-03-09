SAN DIEGO — Hurricane Dorian is continuing its slow track to the United States, and groups of first responders and volunteers are geared up to help. Team Rubicon who are made up of veterans and volunteers are on the ground in the eastern seaboard ready to assist the areas who are hit the hardest.

The nonprofit organization uses disaster response to help reintegrate veterans back into civilian life. The group has route clearance teams equipped to move quickly into the disaster zone to clear roads for first responders, other agencies on the ground, and citizens that live in the area. Team Rubicon’s route clearance capability is designed to decrease isolation from food and water, increase accessibility for those providing relief to impacted communities, and to keep access open to public evacuation centers and disaster shelters.

Team Rubicon’s COO Art delaCruz joined Morning Extra to talk about the incredible things the group is doing.

