SAN DIEGO — Bold and brilliant San Diego women will be celebrated this weekend at the TEDx San Diego Women event. The TEDx San Diego Women event will be the first of its kind in the history of San Diego.

The event will feature two live, in-person talks by Julie Collens, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Genomics and a pioneer in the field of precision medicine for Alzheimer’s disease and Olympic gold medal-winning athlete and nonprofit executive Natasha Watley.

There will also be four choices of female-focused breakouts, including: Tackling Big Problems with Vivid CEO Julie Collens, Moving Women from Influence to Power with veteran political and communications pro Laura Fink, Enhancing Your Relationships To Get More Of What You Need with relationship expert Dr. Katrin Gillespie of Meaningful Life Psychology and reinvention with Natasha Watley.

