SAN DIEGO — The Pacific Islander Festival Association, also known as PIFA, will host the largest Pacific Islander Festival on the mainland on on Saturday, Sept. 21 and 22 at Ski Beach in Mission Bay. This will be a historical event celebrating 25 years of preserving the Polynesian, Melanesian and Micronesian culture and heritage. PIFA brings the Pacific Islands to San Diego for all to enjoy authentic Pacific Islander food, clothing, wares and entertainment.

Organizers strongly encourage everyone to take the shuttle to the Festival, which costs $2 round trip. There's no admission fee to the event.



For event details, visit www.pifasandiego.com.

