A free event at Balboa Park showcases Philippine culture & performing arts. Attendees will have the opportunity to come together to learn about Philippine culture through dance and music, taste Filipino delicacies and support local vendors by visiting their booths.

EVENT INFO:

August 10 & 11, 2019

Balboa Park San Diego

FREE Family-friendly event

For more information, visit www.samahanphilippinedance.com/festival or www.eventbrite.com/e/philippine-cultural-arts-festival