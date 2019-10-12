The whole family can enjoy free festive fun for all ages with live music, cozy fires, dancing, craft vendors, and a kids’ area bigger than Santa’s Toy Shop! Craft vendors include festive quilts, glasswork, wreath designs, gemstones, and more. Rock around the Christmas tree with caroling from local singing groups, cheerful holiday classic music and other live entertainment. The all-new kids’ area has pictures with Santa, holiday movies, games, snacks, holiday crafts and more!

Get more information at www.lamesavillageassociation.org.

EVENT INFO

The 4th Annual La Mesa’s Holiday in the Village

Friday, December 13th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 14th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

La Mesa’s Historic Downtown