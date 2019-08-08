Entertainment reporter, Kelli Gillespie, interviews the cast of "The Art of Racing in the Rain" about the movie. Milo Ventimiglia discusses how plans aren't always a straight path in life while Amanda Seyfried discusses focusing on the present and managing anxiety.

MOVIE SYNOPSIS:

Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, "The Art of Racing in the Rain" is a heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner). Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film follows Denny and the loves of his life - his wife, Eve (Amanda Seyfried), their young daughter Zoe (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and ultimately, his true best friend, Enzo.

TRAILER: