EVENT INFO
Saturday, June 8, 2019
Barrio Logan
Every second Saturday of the month, year round
Free admission
Open to all ages
For more information, visit www.barrioartcrawl.com
DIRECTIONS
From I-5 South exit Cesar Chavez and make a left. Then another left on Logan Ave. From I-5 North exit Cesar Chavez and make a left onto Logan Ave. Be sure to also stop and view Chicano park, a 32,000 square meter park located beneath the San Diego Coronado Bridge. The park is home to the country's largest collection of outdoor murals, as well as various sculptures, earthworks, and an architectural piece dedicated to the cultural heritage of the community.
