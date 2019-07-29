SAN DIEGO — Held every August, the Oceanside International Film Festival officially kicks off a season of film festivals which are held annually in San Diego county.

Established in 2009, OIFF is an opportunity for independent filmmakers to have their work screened along the county’s North Coast region. The 2019 OIFF will run from Aug. 7 through Aug. 11 at the Sunshine Brooks Theater in Oceanside.

The San Diego City College Knights men’s basketball team joined Morning Extra to talk about their new documentary, "The City's Champions," where they embark on a new season after a disappointing playoff exit the year before. The players on the team now realize what it takes to compete in the post-season, but before they get back to the playoffs again, they must work on their team chemistry and remove their egos to come together for one common goal.

David Pradel - filmmaker, editor, producer, college student

Jahmere Mitchell - sophomore player - shooting guard on the team.

Steve Dreifuss - sophomore player - forward on the team.

Darien McClain - sophomore player - point guard, MVP during that year.

Alex Wilbourn - sophomore player - center on the team.

Assistant Coach Joe D’Ambro

Head Coach Mitch Charlens

"The City’s Champions" debuts Saturday, Aug 10 at 12:45 p.m. For showtimes and information, click here.