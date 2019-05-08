Hannah Shaw, AKA "Kitten Lady", is changing the world for the tiniest felines. She is a kitten rescuer, humane educator, author, and unwavering animal advocate who has dedicated her life to finding innovative ways to protect animals..

She launches her new book 'Tiny But Mighty: Kitten Lady’s Guide to Saving the Most Vulnerable Felines' on August 6 at La Jolla Public Library and with Warwick’s Bookstore on Monday, August 12.

Kitten Lady has amassed a viral social media following. Shaw shares inspiring and adorable images from the daily life of a kitten advocate on her Instagram and Facebook, and educational videos about kitten care through her YouTube channel.

You can meet Hannah in person by visiting the events page on her website. If you're in San Diego, she will be in La Jolla on August 12.

EVENT INFO

Kitten Lady Book Tour

Monday, August 12, 2019

7:00 PM 9:00 PM

Warwick's at La Jolla Riford Library