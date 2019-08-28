SAN DIEGO — Did you know that back pain accounts for more than 264 million lost workdays every year? That is two work days for every full-time worker in the country!

Many patients forget or choose to ignore their role in achieving the pain free life they so desperately want. Author Harvey Warren and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton stopped by the show to talk about their back pain and the new book that helps patients do all they can before going under the knife.

The two say The Optimized Patient is a must read for anyone preparing for major surgery. Both Warren and Walton both have undergone major spinal surgery in the last 10 years.

The book shows patients how to prepare for, survive, and recover from spine surgery or other major surgeries and gives insights/tips from patients, surgeons, and other health and medical professionals.

Interested in a free download of the first chapter? Download it here.

