For millions of people around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition. Here are the info for this year's parade.

EVENT INFO

The Rose Parade

8:00 a.m. PST

January 1, 2020

Pasadena, California

The Rose Parade travels 5 ½ miles down Colorado Blvd. and features four types of entries: floral-decorated floats entered by a participating corporation, non-profit organization or municipality, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament Entries. Rose Parade participants have long histories with the Tournament of Roses and keep the traditions alive.