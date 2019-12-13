SAN DIEGO — Are you looking for a last-minute holiday getaway? Why not hop on a cruise ship and sail to incredible destinations?

Carnival Cruises is debuting a new 133,500-ton ship called the Carnival Panorama. The ship can hold over 4,000 passengers and another 1,400 crew!

The ships maiden voyage sets off on December 14 from Long Beach and will sail the Mexican Riviera on a seven-night cruise.

Check out these other amazing cruise options!

Carnival Cruise Line's brand-new Carnival Panorama (Debuts 12/14/19)

7-night Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles (Long Beach)

Prices were from $1799 PP NOW from $549 PP

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Miracle

4, 5 & 6-night Mexican Baja from San Diego

Prices were from $1199 PP NOW from $549 PP

Princess Cruises’ brand-new Sky Princess (Debuted 12/07/19)

7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean from Ft Lauderdale

Prices were from $1699 PP NOW from $649 PP

For more information call 1.800.700.3881 or visit www.CruiseGuy.com.