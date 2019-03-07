The Rock Thrift Store San Diego is located in Point Loma / Rosecrans. They exist to bring hope and healing to the San Diego community and beyond by providing: a welcoming, affordable retail experience to its shoppers; donations to those in emergency or crisis situations; and a place to gather and experience the love of Jesus. In short, you shop, find great deals and the community benefits!

Last year, the Rock Thrift Store gave away 191,200 articles of clothing at Toys for Joy to San Diego families in need. These were all items generously donated by the San Diego community.

Since its start in 2010, the Rock Thrift store has served over 330,000 customers and 6,788 vouchers have been redeemed through the voucher program which helps San Diego families and individuals in need by partnering with the San Diego Police Department, Fire Department and other organizations. Click here to read more stories on how Rock Thrift Store served the community of San Diego.

ROCK THRIFT STORE

3603 Camino Del Rio W

San Diego, CA 92106

619.876.4185

www.rockthriftstore.com



HOURS

Open Daily: 10AM – 6PM

Donations: 10AM – 5PM

Note: Donations are received through a roll up door on the left side of the building.