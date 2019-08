Bali Hai hosts Tiki Oasis, an annual 5-day event in San Diego, California for lovers of Island lifestyle and purveyors of Polynesian Pop.

Wednesday night opens at the historic Bali Hai. Thursday-Sunday at the Crowne Plaza offers events through out the day and night, such as live music, DJs, 100+ vendors, educational seminars, car show, and tropical cocktails by the pool.

EVENT INFO

Wednesday August 7 - Sunday August 11, 2019

Crowne Plaza Hotel and Bali Hai restaurant

See schedule of events »

Get your tickets »