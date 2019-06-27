With the 4th of July quickly approaching, it is not to late to book a travel deal. Because the holiday is on Tursday, travel experts say to fly out earlier to snag a lower airfare. It is also recommended to look for bargains in financial hub cities like San Francisco or New York because business travel slows down so hotels lower their rates. Travelzoo’s Senior Editor Gabe Saglie dropped by to give some more destinations you can head to on the 4th of July.

Hotel Solamar, Gaslamp Quarter

Sleek 4-Star hotel in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter

Property’s rooftop pool is next to a hip bar popular for its craft cocktails and views of downtown

Guests get treated to a nightly wine hour and pets of any size can stay here for free $119-$189/night. (35% off) over 4th of July weekend (& thru Sep.)



Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Lake Las Vegas

Mediterranean-themed AAA 4-Diamond resort on the shores of Lake Las Vegas, located 30 minutes from the Strip

Amenities include an upscale 30,000 square foot spa, multiple dining options and rooms with luxe beds and marble bathrooms

Multiple golf courses, Lake Mead and the Colorado River are nearby and lake activities include boat/canoe/kayak rentals $119-$139/nt. over 4th of July weekend



White Stallion Ranch, Tucson, AZ

Upscale dude ranch voted the #1 Best Family Resort by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and TripAdvisor lists it as the #1 resort (of 130) in Tucson

All of the resort style accommodations offer private patios with views of the cactus gardens, mountains or corrals

Included: three meals a day, horseback riding, Wi-Fi, shooting on the ranch shooting range, rock climbing, team cattle sorting

Kids 5 and under stay free $1199/couple for three nights All-Inclusive (35% off) over 4th of July weekend (& thru Sep.)



Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego

Super luxurious AAA 5-Diamond hotel, considered to be #1 in all of San Diego

Mediterranean-style resort has championship golf, a 21,000 square foot spa (one of only 27 5-Star spas in the country) and three dining options including Addison, considered having one of the top food menus and wine lists in the U.S. – the only AAA 5-Diamond restaurant in Southern California

Guests can lounge by four pools, including an adults-only relaxation pool, or hike 37 miles of canyon preserve trails

Property adjoins the 4,100-acre Los Peñasquitos Nature Preserve

Complimentary transportation to and from Del Mar, La Jolla and Solana Beach $299/nt. ($500 off) w/welcome bottle of bubbly Travel June 30-Sep. 1



Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf-Astoria Resort, Phoenix

Historic, celeb-friendly 5-Star resort with eight pools, six eateries & the birthplace of the Tequila Sunrise cocktail

Marilyn Monroe loved the Catalina Pool here and the Reagans honeymooned at this resort

Club-level rooms: complimentary breakfast, happy hour and personally drawn sea-salt baths at night $199/nt. in an Ocatilla Club Room (40% off) w/parking & daily $25 resort credit Travel thru Sep.



Arlo NoMad, NYC

Super hip and trendy 4-Star “micro-hotel”

Awesome views from the rooftop bar, cool common spaces throughout & nightly wine happy hour

Great midtown location -- on 31st between Madison & 5th – and two blocks from the Empire State Building $119-$209/nt. (45% off) w/breakfast for 2 Travel July-Aug.



Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Mega luxurious AAA 5-Diamond resort on 45 oceanfront, mangrove forest-sided acres

Resort features five freshwater pools, three upscale restaurants (includes two that have earned the AAA 4-Diamond rating), an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed course and a 37,000-sq.ft. spa w/mineral pools

Guests can pedal around on one of the BMW bicycles stationed throughout the property

Hotel's bars feature a variety of top-shelf options, including over 100 different tequilas, mezcals and sakes $999 for 3-night ALL-INCLUSIVE stay (55% off) w/$150 in spa & gold credits Travel thru Dec.



BONUS: The Stopover Secret

Stopover programs by various international airlines give you 2 vacations for the price of 1

For example:

TAP Air Portugal: just voted best Stopover Program in the World (Global Traveler)

Stopover in Lisbon for up to five nights on outbound or return at no extra cost

TAP extends hotel discounts, free city tours, shopping perks, etc.

Roundtrip fares w/stopover in Lisbon starting at $309 r/t!

Houston flyers need to connect: Miami, NYC, Boston, SFO, DC or Chicago

Other European airlines that do this include Aer Lingus (Ireland), Finnair (Finland), KLM (the Netherlands) and IcelandAir (Iceland)