SAN DIEGO — What do you do when it's Taco Tuesday during football season? Pack up your tortillas and toppings, because it's time to tailgate! JC from Gringa’s Catering is here to share secrets to put a great party together to-go.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
SAN DIEGO — What do you do when it's Taco Tuesday during football season? Pack up your tortillas and toppings, because it's time to tailgate! JC from Gringa’s Catering is here to share secrets to put a great party together to-go.