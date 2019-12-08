Simple micro-moments of self care throughout the day add up. Certified Peaceful Parenting Coach, Lisa Howe, shares why self care is essential for parents and how to take care of yourselves in micro-moments during the day such as:

Committing to taking deep breaths throughout the day. Lisa suggests an app called Breathe which reminds you at regular intervals.

Create a time for meditation. You can include your children.

Sit down to eat

Go to the bathroom alone

Prioritize one hour a week to yourself each week doing something that brings you joy. It can be free

Go for a walk in the neighborhood

Read a book for pleasure

Have coffee with a friend

"We are always modeling for our children - we should remember to model putting ourselves on the list," Lisa.

She also invites viewers to her workshop to help parents become peaceful. The workshop will provide an opportunity to discuss:

what self-care really means

why we would all benefit from changing the we think about it

how to make it happen

and the obstacles that stand in our way.

We will create a self care plan and develop an accountability system.

EVENT INFO

August 14, 2019

7:00 pm - 8:30 am

2525 Camino del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108-3703

For more information, visit www.becomingpeaceful.com.