Simple micro-moments of self care throughout the day add up. Certified Peaceful Parenting Coach, Lisa Howe, shares why self care is essential for parents and how to take care of yourselves in micro-moments during the day such as:
- Committing to taking deep breaths throughout the day. Lisa suggests an app called Breathe which reminds you at regular intervals.
- Create a time for meditation. You can include your children.
- Sit down to eat
- Go to the bathroom alone
- Prioritize one hour a week to yourself each week doing something that brings you joy. It can be free
- Go for a walk in the neighborhood
- Read a book for pleasure
- Have coffee with a friend
"We are always modeling for our children - we should remember to model putting ourselves on the list," Lisa.
She also invites viewers to her workshop to help parents become peaceful. The workshop will provide an opportunity to discuss:
- what self-care really means
- why we would all benefit from changing the we think about it
- how to make it happen
- and the obstacles that stand in our way.
We will create a self care plan and develop an accountability system.
EVENT INFO
August 14, 2019
7:00 pm - 8:30 am
2525 Camino del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108-3703
For more information, visit www.becomingpeaceful.com.