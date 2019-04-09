SAN DIEGO — America’s favorite sport is back and for millions of sports fans this is the best time of the year. Watching your favorite NFL team is more fun now than ever before.

The technology is so advanced that you feel like you are on the 50-yard line without the hassle of traffic, standing in long food lines and getting to your seat. NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and tech expert Tyler Suiters from the Consumer Technology Association joined Morning Extra to provide the Ultimate playbook for watching sports.

Terrell Davis is a former star running back with the Denver Broncos. He is the Broncos all-time leading rusher and won back to back Super Bowls following the 1997 and 1998 seasons (Super Bowl’s XXXII and XXXIII). He was also the MVP of Super Bowl XXXII. He is a three-time Pro-Bowl selection and in 1998 was named NFL Most Valuable Player. Davis is a member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and popularized the “Mile High Salute,” a military-style salute given to fans and teammates in celebration of a touchdown.